Roy A. Guthrie Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Roy A. Guthrie age 93, of Salem, died at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Roy was born June 1, 1923.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
