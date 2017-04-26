Roy A. Guthrie Obituary

April 26, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Roy A. Guthrie age 93, of Salem, died at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Roy was born June 1, 1923.

Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


