State: Former Pa. doctor illegally prescribed drugs leading to death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania doctor whose license has since lapsed is charged with illegally prescribing tens of thousands of painkilling tablets, including some that led to a woman’s overdose death.

Attorneys for 78-year-old Edgar Peske didn’t immediately comment on the charges filed Wednesday by the state attorney general’s office.

The Hempfield Township physician’s license lapsed in May.

He’s charged with drug delivery resulting in death for allegedly illegally prescribing the methadone tablets 30-year-old Nicole Henderson used to overdose in June 2015. He’s also charged with prescribing 104,000 medically unnecessary painkiller tablet in 22 months and defrauding a state medical insurance program of $23,600 by submitting 175 pharmacy medically unnecessary pharmacy claims for five patients.

Peske was arraigned Wednesday and immediately waived a preliminary hearing. He must now stand trial in Westmoreland County.

