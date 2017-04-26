Storm Team 27: Dry and sunny

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few pockets of fog are possible to start the day. It’s going to be a warm day across the Valley. Temperatures will spike to near 80 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is dry and mostly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms will move through the Valley in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong into early Thursday night Gusty wind the main threat. Sunshine and 70s return on Friday.

The weekend will be unsettled with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 82

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 77 Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 40

