Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and warm

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)  

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will spike to near 80 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is dry and mostly sunny. Showers or thunderstorms will move through the Valley in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong into early Thursday night  Gusty wind the main threat. Sunshine and 70s return on Friday.

The weekend will be unsettled with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 80

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)
High: 82

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 40

