Todd M. Hahn Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Todd M. Hahn, 40, of 73 S. Second St., Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, while working in Sharon.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1976, a son to Jeff and Holly L. (Thompson) Hahn, who survive him, of Greenville.

Todd was a 1994 graduate of Greenville High School and attended Butler Community College, where he took AutoCAD classes and ITT Technical Institute in Pittsburgh.

He became a licensed massage therapist through the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy and worked as a masseur around the area.

He loved being outdoors, hiking, camping, playing disc golf and rock climbing. He especially liked climbing in Summersville, West Virginia. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his daughters.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Madison Sedona Hahn and Morgan Samantha Hahn, both of Pittsburgh; a sister, Valorie A. Filer and her husband, Chris, of Mercer; a nephew, Brayden Filer of Mercer; paternal grandmother, Martha L. Hanich of Texas and maternal grandmother, Anna L. Thompson of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, John H. Hahn; maternal grandfather, Robert L. Thompson and stepgrandfather, Steve Hanich.

All services are private.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



