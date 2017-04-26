2 women shot, one dead in Mesopotamia

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. outside of an apartment on Route 87

By Published: Updated:
A woman was shot and killed in Mesopotamia, Ohio.


MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was shot and killed and another female was hit by gunfire following a shooting in Mesopotamia.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. outside of an apartment on Route 87.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with a SWAT team tracked down a suspect in Roaming Shores, Ashtabula County. That person was taken into custody about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was caught in woods near a home on Rome Terrace where police believe the suspect has family.

Several officers and a team from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene collecting evidence.

We have a crew on the scene. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s