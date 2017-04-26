Youngstown crime activity: Man charged with hitting ambulance, running away

Wednesday, April 19

5:21 p.m. – 1400 block of Stewart St., Cary Mayfield, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to a police report, officers were called to the residence where a woman said Mayfield had a handgun saying,”there is a man in my house waving a gun and he needs to go!” Officers located Mayfield standing on the sidewalk and ordered him at gunpoint to place his hands on the cruiser. Police found an empty gun holster inside the waistband of Mayfield’s pants and also located a gun lying nearby in the grass, the report stated. Mayfield also had ammunition matching the caliber type of the gun in his pocket, according to the report.

5:30 p.m. – 2200 block of Market St., Dion Tayler, 22, was charged with robbery. A clerk told police that Taylor walked into the Family Dollar store and handed him a note. The clerk said he couldn’t ready the handwriting on the note and handed it back to Taylor and asked him to read it, which Taylor did. The clerk then opened the register and gave Taylor money and a pack of cigarettes, according to a police report.

Thursday, April 20

6:06 p.m. – 100 block of West Evergreen Ave., Richard Watkins, 28, and Robert Parker, III, 25, were arrested and charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers were conducting a drug raid when they saw Watkins and Parker exit the house. The two men were detained. A search of the house and both men turned up over $400 in cash, two baggies of cocaine, 9 oxycodone pills and one alprazolam pill.

Saturday, April 22

3:54 p.m. – Market Street at Ravenwood Ave., Cornell Barnes was charged with drug possession and having an open container of liquor following a traffic stop. Police pulled Barnes over for having an expired registration. When officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to a police report. Officers searched Barnes and found two bags of marijuana, a digital scale, a baggie of suspected cocaine, $274 in cash and other drug contraband, the report stated.

Sunday, April 23

5:52 p.m. – I-680 South – Donald Dudley, 49, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police say they encountered Dudley along I-680 sitting outside of his vehicle, which was off the side of the highway. When officers approached Dudley he told them he was drunk and that he had been drinking all day, according to a police report. Officers also noted that Dudley refused a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test at the police station. The report also stated that Dudley told the officers that he wished that someone would shoot them in the head.

Monday, April 24

10:04 a.m. – 2400 block of Trussit Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his garage and took his lawnmower, which was chained to the garage.

11:34 a.m. – 2300 block of Ohio Ave., a woman told police that her uncle broke into her house and threatened her with a gun after he saw her driving his vehicle with her boyfriend inside, according to a police report. The woman said her uncle doesn’t like her boyfriend, the report stated.

12:22 p.m. – 1900 block of Pointview Ave., a woman told police that she was assaulted by a man while she was retrieving items from her brother’s apartment, where he had previously been evicted, when a man began verbally abusing her and shoved her with his shoulder.

9:40 a.m. – 400 block of Crandall Ave., Angelica Bryant, 29, was arrested on a warrant after she fled from Community Corrections Association (CCA), according to a police report. When police arrived to pick her up, she answered the door without any clothes on, the report stated. Officers told her to get dressed, which she complied. Bryant told officers she was scheduled to get hernia surgery at 2 p.m. that day, but the hospital had no record of a scheduled surgery, the report stated. After being cleared by medical personnel at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Bryant was taken to jail.

12:38 a.m. – 300 block of Albert St., an employee of Eastern Medical, LLC, told police that someone took 24 compressor motors that were stored outside of the building and slated to be scrapped. The man said surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the building about 6:04 a.m. and loading up the compressors into his pickup truck.

3:13 p.m. – 400 block of Wilkerson Ave., a woman told police she ordered some items and that UPS confirmed they were delivered, however, she did not receive the packages.

3:19 p.m. – 100 block of Hazeltine Ave. – Josiah Smith, 22, was charged with drug possession, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, failure to obey a traffic signal and not having a valid driver’s license. Police say Smith ran a stop sign at the corner of North Blaine Avenue and Gladstone Street and hit an ambulance. Smith then took off on foot, the report stated. Police tracked him down to a residence on Hazeltine Avenue where he was arrested. Police say they found a vial of marijuana in Smith’s front pocket.

5:48 p.m. – 100 block of Breaden St., a woman told police someone broke into her residence and took two television sets.

Tuesday, April 25

7:02 a.m. – 2500 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman told police she was assaulted by someone she knew. The woman said the suspect dragged her with a vehicle.

5:01 p.m. – 1800 block Oak Street, a man told police that someone he knew tried to run him over in a parking lot. The man said he suffered scrapes and cuts to his legs.

7:50 p.m. – Glenwood and Sherwood avenues, a man told police his son was robbed at gunpoint at a playground. The suspects took the victim’s iPhone 6, according to a police report.

10:37 p.m. – 1400 Humbolt Avenue, a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took two televisions and a video game.

10:39 p.m. – 300 East Avondale Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a television and a buffer.

Wednesday, April 26

1:37 a.m. – 2700 block of Gibson St., Korey McMillan was charged with discharging a firearm in the city and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to a police report, officers were called to the area after the shot spotter indicated shots fired. When police arrived, they found McMillan and a woman sitting in a vehicle. Officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle and one spent shell casing on the ground, the report stated. Officers also found bullets in the woman’s pocket, according to the report.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: