Average 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.03 percent

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in five weeks

The Associated Press Published:
This Wednesday, April 12, 2017, photo shows a home for sale, in Natick, Mass. On Thursday, April 13, 2017, Freddie Mac reported that long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for a fourth straight week, with the benchmark 30-year rate marking a new low for the year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in five weeks. The benchmark 30-year rate pushed back above the key threshold of 4 percent.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans increased to 4.03 percent from 3.97 percent last week. The rate stood at 3.66 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages rose to 3.27 percent from 3.23 percent last week.

