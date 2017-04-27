DOJ: Warren Police Department fixed use-of-force issues

The DOJ announced that the department was in full compliance with its settlement agreement

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department has met the terms of its settlement agreement with the Department of Justice.

This was announced Thursday.

The DOJ says the Warren Police Department must maintain compliance for two consecutive years before it can leave DOJ control, but it is taking positive steps toward that.

In 2012, the DOJ said Warren police officers sometimes used excessive force when making arrests. The DOJ got involved and found 40 areas needing improvement, mostly the Warren Police Department’s use-of-force policy and reporting.

As a result, changes were made to policing.

City Law Director Greg Hicks said the police department was able to meet these standards and be released from the DOJ’s control faster than any other police department in the nation, making Warren a model for policing. He called the decision a monumental occasion.

