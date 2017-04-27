FBI: Dayton man arrested for trying to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Dayton man for trying to join ISIS.

FBI agents arrested 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Alebbini will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Dayton on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

A federal complaint alleges Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States since April of 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan. Investigators say Alebbini was traveling to fight with ISIS against the Syrian government.

According to information contained in the federal complaint, Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry into the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. The charges were later dismissed. The document state Alebbini refused to say why he was on the property but did say “You are going to regret this” while being escorted off Embassy property.

The documents also say Alebbini attempted to travel to Turkey in January but was denied entry because his Jordanian passport was expired. He returned to the U.S. days later.

On January 23, Alebbini was interviewed by the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service about the incident at the Turkish Embassy. During that interview, Alebbini admitted posting pro-ISIS videos on his Facebook page, according to the complaint filed in federal court. The complaint also says in that interview “I am the perfect recruit for ISIS.”

According to the complaint, Alebbini told investigators security at the Embassy was very lax, and “if I had a bomb on me, I swear to God, three embassies would have gone down.”

Court documents claim Alebbini met a woman from Dayton and moved to the area in March.