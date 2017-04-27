Mahoning County indictments: April 27, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 27, 2017:

Steven K. Timmins: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Ronald A. Shaffer, Jr.: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Kenneth L. Hubbard: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Daniel Nathaniel Dixon, Jr.: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Tena Garver: Felonious assault with a firearm specification, domestic violence

Tonya Muldrow: Felonious assault

Zachary Davenport: Trespass in habitation

Christopher Ferry: Tampering with evidence, possession of LSD, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification

Michael J. Cole: Vandalism

Mitchell Glay: Theft

Leah Miles: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Keith Ott: Possession of drugs, theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William Sullivan: Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business

Jennifer Jarrell: Burglary

Brandon Karl Sanor: Three counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business

Sandra Duckworth: Possession of cocaine

Jalyne Monserrat: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Taqwilla Robinson: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification

Gina Pewritt: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin with MDO and forfeiture specifications

Jasmine Stephenson: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin with MDO and forfeiture specifications

Tina Stanke: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business

Brandon Frush: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm specifications

Frank Bond: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, two counts of assault, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Andre Madison: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business

Nelson Padilla: Failure to register, notice of change of address

Dillon Dunbar: Menacing by stalking, violation of protection order

Allen Crockett, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Shay Donnadio: Trespass in habitation

John Houser, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

David Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, falsification

Kimberly Salter: Felonious assault

Key’Von Belcher: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

