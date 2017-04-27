Mahoning County indictments: April 27, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 27, 2017:
Steven K. Timmins: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Ronald A. Shaffer, Jr.: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Kenneth L. Hubbard: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Daniel Nathaniel Dixon, Jr.: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 13 counts of burglary, six counts of theft, six counts of felony receiving stolen property, three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Tena Garver: Felonious assault with a firearm specification, domestic violence
Tonya Muldrow: Felonious assault
Zachary Davenport: Trespass in habitation
Christopher Ferry: Tampering with evidence, possession of LSD, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification
Michael J. Cole: Vandalism
Mitchell Glay: Theft
Leah Miles: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark Keith Ott: Possession of drugs, theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
William Sullivan: Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business
Jennifer Jarrell: Burglary
Brandon Karl Sanor: Three counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business
Sandra Duckworth: Possession of cocaine
Jalyne Monserrat: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Taqwilla Robinson: Possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification
Gina Pewritt: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin with MDO and forfeiture specifications
Jasmine Stephenson: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin with MDO and forfeiture specifications
Tina Stanke: Aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business
Brandon Frush: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm specifications
Frank Bond: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, two counts of assault, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with forfeiture specifications
Andre Madison: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business
Nelson Padilla: Failure to register, notice of change of address
Dillon Dunbar: Menacing by stalking, violation of protection order
Allen Crockett, Jr.: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Shay Donnadio: Trespass in habitation
John Houser, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
David Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, falsification
Kimberly Salter: Felonious assault
Key’Von Belcher: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.