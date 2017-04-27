National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People looking for a place to dispose of unwanted prescription medications can do so on Saturday.

Saturday, April 29 is “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.” Drop-off locations are located throughout the state as part of the event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency.

Drugs can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) said the idea is to have a safe, convenient place to get rid of the drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

“Too often, individuals can get prescription drugs from the family medicine cabinet or from family and friends who no longer use the medicine they were legally prescribed,” Brown said. “That’s why this DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back Day is so important in Ohio. All prescription medications—especially addictive opioid painkillers—should be disposed of safely to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

Portman said four out of five people addicted to opioids start out using prescription drugs.

“That’s why it’s so important to safely dispose of any and all unnecessary prescription medications,” said Portman. “I’m pleased that so many communities in our state are participating in this annual event and I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of Drug Take Back.”

Locally, the following areas have drop-off locations:

Canfield Canfield Police Department 104 Lisbon Street Lake Milton Milton Township Police Department 15992 Milton Ave. North Lima Beaver Police Dept / Safety Building 601 W South Range Rd Youngstown Austintown Township Police District, Outdoor Drive-Thru Collection 92 Ohltown Rd. Youngstown Liberty Township Government Building 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road Youngstown Youngstown State University Police One University Plaza New Middletown New Middletown Municipal Building 10711 Main Street New Springfield Springfield Township Admin Bldg/Police Dept 3475 E South Range Road Cortland Bazetta Township Police Department 2671 McCleary Jacoby Road Cortland Cortland Police Department 400 N. High Street Hubbard Hubbard City Police Department 233 School Street Newton Falls Newton Falls Police Department 19 N Canal Street

Ohioans can look up the Drug Take Back site closest to them here.

Some local police departments also have drug drop-off locations year-round. Check your department for more information.