New candidate enters Youngstown mayor’s race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The field of candidates is getting even bigger for Youngstown’s mayoral race.

An independent candidate filed to run Thursday, just days ahead of the Democratic primary next week.

Former Councilwoman Janet Tarpley filed petitions to run as a non-party, or independent candidate, against the eventual Democratic nominee in November. That would be either incumbent Mayor John McNally or former Councilman Jamael Tito Brown. 

Tarpley said she’s running now because she wanted to avoid a larger contested primary, saying she’ll put her record up against either of the other candidates.

“My record is good. I put my record up against anybody, and that includes Mr. Brown,” she said. “So that’s one of the reasons why I’m doing this. Even the challenge that he jumped in. You know, I’m gonna tell the truth about everything, and then the chips will fall where they may.”

On Monday, Sean McKinney issued a release stating he’s running for Youngstown mayor in November as a non-partisan candidate.

The deadline for other non-party candidates to file is at 4 p.m. Monday.

