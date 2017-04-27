New Castle’s Hooker drafted by Indianapolis Colts

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – New Castle High School graduate and former Ohio State standout Malik Hooker was selected #15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft,

A standout safety. Hooker is the fifteenth local player to be selected in the first round, and the the first former Red Hurricane in 37 years to be picked in the first round. New Castle native Bruce Clark, a former Penn State Defensive Lineman, was the fourth overall pick back in 1980, but he chose to play in the CFL over the Green Bay Packers.

In his final season with the Buckeyes, he piled up seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns which is a school record.