New Castle’s Hooker drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Hooker is the fifteenth local player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

By Published:
Malik Hooker, Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State safety Malik Hooker (24) celebrates his interception against Clemson with teammate Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – New Castle High School graduate and former Ohio State standout Malik Hooker was selected #15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft,

A standout safety. Hooker is the fifteenth local player to be selected in the first round, and the the first former Red Hurricane in 37 years to be picked in the first round. New Castle native Bruce Clark, a former Penn State Defensive Lineman, was the fourth overall pick back in 1980, but he chose to play in the CFL over the Green Bay Packers.

In his final season with the Buckeyes, he piled up seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns which is a school record.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s