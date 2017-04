NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – McMenamy’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Niles now has a for sale sign on the marquee.

Callers to the restaurant receive a voice recording saying the phone number is out of service.

The business was a popular site for weddings, political fundraisers, and live music.

The Trumbull County auditor said the Route 422 business was first built in 1952.