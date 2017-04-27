One step closer to grocery store building on Austintown bar’s land

The zone change still must be approved by the Austintown trustees

The Pink Elephant bar in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Zoning Commission unanimously approved a zone change Thursday evening for land where the Pink Elephant bar now stands, meaning a German-based grocery store chain will eventually be allowed to build on the property.

The approval was another step toward building a Lidl grocery store at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and Wilcox Road next to the Austintown Walmart.

The commission included a provision that no light be seen where the grocery store meets any adjoining property.

Three people were opposed, all of whom live along or off of Wilcox Road.

“It’s a narrow two-lane road. Trucks already have problems entering and exiting the Walmart,” John Nock said.

Teddi Oberman said it would be at the expense of the residential area nearby.

The zone change still must be approved by the Austintown trustees. A public hearing and vote will be scheduled for sometime in May.

