Rosemary Lyntz-Hudson Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Rosemary Lyntz-Hudson, 94, passed away peacefully at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Peru, Indiana on December 17, 1922 the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Wahlig) Cade, Sr.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles.

For most of her life she lived in the Warren community.

Rosemary enjoyed traveling by the Amtrak Train System and the Huntington New River Train Adventures during the fall foliage excursions. She also cherished activities with her grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, George Douglas Hudson whom she married on August 28, 1997; two sons, Thomas (Anita) Lyntz of Charlotte, North Carolina and Alan (Jan) Lyntz of Bay Village; two daughters, Linda (Roger) Oldacres of Niles and Theresa (Len) Davis of Howland; three grandchildren, Amy Saputo, Brett Davis and Ashley (Stephen) Minor; great-granddaughter, Makayla Saputo; two stepdaughters, Holly Hudson of Elgin, Illinois and Cindy (Paul) Bagocius of Canal Fulton; stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Hudson of Seville; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Lyntz who died on August 4, 1989; brother, Thomas Cade, Jr. and two stepsons.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 56 North Chestnut Street, Niles where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Conrad will officiate.

Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

The family request that material contributions be made in memory of Rosemary to the Trinity Lutheran Church general operating fund.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

