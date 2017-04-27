Salem man sentenced for 2015 drunk-driving crash in Goshen Twp.

Related Coverage 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Goshen Township

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for causing an accident that sent two others to the hospital with injuries.

Nicholas Wolfe pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI for the Goshen Township crash in August of 2015.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wolfe attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he struck the car. Wolfe and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol said Wolfe had been drinking at the time of the crash.

Wolfe’s sentence was also part of an unrelated case for illegal assembly of drugs. He pleaded guilty to that charge on March 8.