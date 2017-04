WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Speedway gas station on East Market St. S.E. in Warren was robbed early Thursday.

Police say an unarmed man wearing a black mask and hoodie walked into the station about 1:30 a.m. and took money out of the cash register. He then took off on foot.

Police checked the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find him.

More than $100 was missing from the register.

The suspect is described as a thin white man, 5 foot 5 inches tall and wearing a black hoodie.