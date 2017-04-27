Storm Team 27: Not as warm Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for decreasing clouds overnight with lows falling into the middle 40’s. Cooler Friday with some sun and scattered clouds. Most of the day looks dry with only a small risk for an isolated sprinkle or shower toward evening. More rain moves in Friday night with the chance for thunderstorms.

Unsettled weather this weekend with showers or thunderstorms. The weekend will start cool and then warm back up into the 80’s on Sunday.

Cooling back off through the middle of next week.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle into evening.

High: 71

Friday Night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 56

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 70 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 73 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a light shower. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 42

Friday: Chance for showers. (405)

High: 56 Low: 45

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.