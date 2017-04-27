Storm Team 27: Thunderstorms possible this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)  

Quiet weather  Thursday morning.  The risk for showers or storms will increase into the afternoon and evening.  It will become windy at times.

A big storm system will push a cold front through the area late Thursday into Thursday night.  The risk for strong storms will be possible ahead of this front.  The best chance for a stronger storms will be from around 3:00PM through 7:30PM Thursday.  This may change a little if the system speeds up.  The risk for heavy rain, gusty wind and hail will be possible into early Thursday night.

Better weather Friday with more unsettled weather into the weekend with more showers or thunderstorms.

Thursday: Increasing clouds.  Scattered afternoon showers and storms developing afternoon. Windy at times. Gusting to 30mph or higher. (70%)
High: 81

Thursday Night:  Showers or thunderstorms early.
Low:   48

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower or sprinkle late day.  (20%)
High: 71

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 69    Low:  56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 79    Low:  50

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 72    Low:  60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 57    Low:  44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 58    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower.  (20%)
High: 58    Low:  43

