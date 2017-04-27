The Latest: Saints pick Ohio State cornerback Lattimore

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

9:28 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints have selected Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.

Coach Sean Payton made no secret that improving the Saints’ defense was his priority. New Orleans led the league in offense but still finished 7-9 for a third straight season.

The Saints ranked 27th in defense last season, allowing 375.4 yards per game, and ranked last in yards allowed passing.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Lattimore was the first cornerback selected. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, when he had four interceptions. That was his first full season with the Buckeyes after overcoming nagging hamstring injuries.

The Saints also have the 32nd pick from a trade with the Patriots.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

9:20 p.m.

The Chiefs traded their first- and third-round picks this year and their first-round pick next year to the Bills to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection.

It’s the first time Kansas City took a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

The Chiefs sent the No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in this year’s draft to Buffalo in order to acquire a successor to Alex Smith. Their veteran starter has two years remaining on his contract, though Smith becomes inexpensive to release after next season if Mahomes comes along quickly.

Mahomes was the second quarterback taken behind North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Kansas City also took him ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson.

9:17 p.m.

The Bengals made an unexpected move with the ninth pick in the NFL draft, taking speedy John Ross from Washington to try to improve a passing game that struggled last season.

Cincinnati passed over highly-rated defensive players to take Ross. The last time the Bengals took a receiver with their first pick was 2011, when they got A.J. Green with the fourth selection.

The Bengals took receiver Tyler Boyd with their second pick last season. The offense crumbled after Green severely pulled a hamstring. Brandon LaFell returns after finishing second to Green in catches and yards.

9:01 p.m.

The Panthers selected versatile running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, giving former MVP Cam Newton some needed help.

Along with his ability to run the ball, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound McCaffrey has the ability to play slot receiver and return kicks. He set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, rushing for 2,019 yards along with 645 yards receiving and 1,070 on kickoff returns.

While some questions remain over McCaffrey’s ability to be an every down back in the NFL, he won’t have to fill that role in Carolina — at least not immediately.

He’s expected to split time with nine-year veteran Jonathan Stewart.

Carolina’s offense took a step back last season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.

McCaffrey figures to help bolster that completion percentage by serving as an outlet for Newton on short slant routes and dump downs because of his abilities as a receiver.

8:59 p.m.

The Chargers have used their first draft choice after their move to Los Angeles on Clemson receiver Mike Williams.

The 6-foot-3 Williams won the national title last season, and the Chargers passed over a handful of elite defensive prospects to add a big-play target for Philip Rivers with the seventh overall selection.

The Chargers have been looking for a dominant receiver since Vincent Jackson left for Tampa Bay in 2012. Their top pass-catcher last season in San Diego was 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams, who could team with his new teammates to provide an imposing size matchup for any defense.

Williams is the second receiver taken in the first seven picks.

8:55 p.m.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.

Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.

The Jets’ starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.

8:48 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan’s Corey Davis with the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions.

The Titans got a breakthrough season last year from Rishard Matthews but need another wide receiver after allowing Kendall Wright to sign with Chicago as a free agent.

The Titans obtained the pick as part of the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans also have the 18th pick.

8:39 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, giving Tom Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.

Fournette should boost one of the league’s worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.

Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge, despite missing five games with an ankle injury in 2016. He averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

The Jaguars addressed most of their defensive needs in free agency, leaving them to go heavy on the offense in the draft.

8:29 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have taken Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

General manager John Lynch traded down one spot with Chicago to get extra picks in the second and third round this year and a third-rounder next year. The Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.

8:21 p.m.

The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

8:10 p.m.

No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

7 p.m.

The NFL draft will begin in about an hour in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation’s top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple’s Haason Reddick and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.

