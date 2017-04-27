Thorpe saves the day for Salem in win over South

The Quakers will visit West Branch on Tuesday.

By Published:
Salem Quakers High School Softball – Salem, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Clara Janofa pitched the Quakers to victory over Canton South, 3-2. Janofa tossed a complete game with 4 strikeouts and just one walk. She also finished with two hits to help her cause.

To make the last out of the game, Taylor Thorpe made a diving catch to end the game with two base runners on for the Wildcats.

Shannon Moore had a pair of hits for Canton South including a homerun.

The Wildcats will play at Coventry on Saturday. Salem will visit their rival-West Branch on Tuesday.

