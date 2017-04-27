Toyota recalls 250K Tacoma pickups; rear wheels can lock up

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, the new Toyota Tacoma truck is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. When Toyota Motor Corp. introduced the midsize Tacoma pickup in 1995, it was made at a joint General Motors and Toyota plant in Fremont, Calif. In 2003, Toyota built a new plant in Baja California, Mexico, to expand Tacoma production. Toyota still makes some Tacomas in the U.S., but it moved production to San Antonio, Texas, in 2010 after selling the California plant to Tesla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.

The recall covers certain Tacoma trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Toyota says oil can leak from the rear differential. That could damage components and cause the differential to lock up and stop the wheels from moving. A differential allows the wheels to travel at different speeds while a vehicle is turning a corner.

The company would not say if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the trucks. If no leaks are found, fasteners will be tightened. If there’s a leak, a gasket will be replaced and new fasteners installed. Toyota also will replace any damaged differential parts.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail starting in mid-June.

