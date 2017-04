VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a fire earlier on Thursday in Vernon Township.

Someone set fire to the porch of a home in the 6100 block of State Route 7 while a man and woman were inside with their 6-month-old baby.

The fire was contained to just the porch area.

If you have any information, call the Trumbull County Fire Investigation unit.