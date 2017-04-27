Vickey Brush Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church for Vickey Brush, 67, who passed away on Thursday, April 27.

She was born October 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of John Muntean and Valeria Pintea.

Vickey was a 1967 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as a workman’s compensation program manager for the former Phar-Mor. She also worked in customer service at Verizon Wireless.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church on Wick Ave.

Surviving are two daughters, Mackensey (Michael) Kubina of Great Mills, Maryland and Leighann Brush (Fiancé Steven Thompson) of Youngstown and two grandsons, Benjamin and Nathan Kubina.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leonard Brush, whom she married December 18, 1975.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio and 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 prior to the service, at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church.

