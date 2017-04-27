Warren crime activity: Cable man poser cut wires when woman refused service

Thursday, April 20

3:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Tod Ave. NW, 30-year-old John Arnold, II, of Liberty, 24-year-old Samantha Frost, of Southington, and 26-year-old Stefany Davis, of Warren; all arrested and charged with domestic violence – assault. Police said a yelling match became physical with a 3-year-old nearby. Officers couldn’t determine who started the fight.

4 p.m. – 400 block of Forest St. NE, a child shot an 11-year-old three times with a BB gun, police said. He told the victim he thought it was unloaded, according to a police report.

7:22 p.m. – 600 block of High St. NE, police and EMTs responded to an overdose. They found a woman unconscious and gave her the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. She woke up and was taken to the hospital. She’s facing a possession of drug abuse instrument charge.

Friday, April 21

12:06 a.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., 31-year-old Daniel Blevins, Jr. arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Police responded to a robbery at the Best Western Hotel. Employees said the two men responsible took about $200 cash. While police were looking for the suspects, they found Blevins who happened to have an active warrant.

8:55 p.m. – 300 block of Hall St. NW, police said a man — presenting himself as a worker for Spectrum Cable — has shown up at a woman’s house three times. The homeowner said she declined the service each time, telling police he cut the cable wires connected to her house when he came the second and third times. She said the man wasn’t driving a company vehicle.

Saturday, April 22

2:44 a.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, police found a man with blood on him staggering and falling down. He was taken to the hospital

5:38 p.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported abuse of a 3-year-old boy. Officers went to the house and said the child had red marks on his body. The boy said, “Mom whooped me” when they asked what happened, according to a police report. His mother said he wet the bed and she was just disciplining him.

6:15 p.m. – 1100 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a mother said her 7-year-old daughter was assaulted with a power drill. She told police their 11-year-old neighbor was playing with the drill when he held it up against her daughter’s shirt and turned it on. Her shirt became tangled up in it, bruising and scraping her stomach. The boy’s mother said the girl ran into the tip of the drill, which didn’t have a bit attached at the time.

8:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Clearview St. NW, 42-year-old Robert Cherry, of Cortland, arrested on two warrants and additionally charged with burglary. Police responded to reports that someone was taking things from a house. They found Cherry, who said he was helping a friend move. When police contacted the homeowner, she said he was not permitted to be there. Police noticed a furnace, water tank, stove and refrigerator were missing.

Sunday, April 23

1:05 a.m. – 2300 block of North Park Ave., 26-year-old Choice Washington arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

6:43 p.m. – 2200 block of Parkwood NW, police responded to reports of vicious dogs attacking other animals. They said one of the wounded animals was a raccoon. The animal was suffering so the officer shot it to put it down, according to a police report. Neighbors said the vicious dogs running loose has been an ongoing issue.

Monday, April 24

7:45 a.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., reported breaking and entering of the Speakeasy Lounge inside the Best Western Hotel. The owner said the hotel’s night manager called him, saying someone broke in overnight. Alcohol was missing from the restaurant, according to police.

9:55 a.m. – 300 block of Martin Luther King Ave. SW, reported breaking and entering of Environmental Transfer Services. Staff said two men broke in twice, on Friday and Sunday evening, and stole copper wire.

2:45 p.m. – 1500 block of Edgewood St. NE, a 15-year-old girl reported that an unknown man followed her home from school and made unwanted advances toward her. Police are investigating. No description of the suspect was listed in a police report.

3:52 p.m. – Monroe St. NW and North Park Ave., a woman said she was at the YWCA when another woman started fighting with her. She said the woman choked her, so she punched her in the face. The victim had a small child with her in a stroller at the time. Police said the woman responsible was intoxicated and admitted to choking the victim.

4:45 p.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar. Surveillance video shows the robber pointing a gun at an employee in an aisle. The employee said he forced her to hand over cash from the registers.

Tuesday, April 25

1:24 a.m. – 3000 block of Beal St. NW, police said a woman was robbed near the Fast Fuel gas station while she was walking home. She said the man put a knife to her neck, took her purse, and made her empty her pockets.

11:50 a.m. – 3400 block of Tod Ave. NW, police said a 12-year-old boy was pushed to the ground during lunch at McGuffey K-8 School. He was hospitalized with major injuries.

5:55 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Rd. NE, a man came into Sheetz wanting money from the cash register, according to police. They said he got away with the cash after threatening an employee with a gun, though he never showed a weapon.

10:06 p.m. – 1200 block of Harvard Dr. SE, officers found 63-year-old William Anderson, of Youngstown, shot and killed after responding to reports of gunshots. His body was in a car parked in the road near the Candlelight Apartments.

Wednesday, April 26

6:05 a.m. – 500 block of South St., police said a man robbed the McDonald’s after threatening the cashier with a gun, though he never showed one.

7:03 a.m. – 1400 block of North Park Ave., reported theft of two dirt bikes stolen from a garage.

9:55 a.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, the property manager of Stonegate Apartments called to report a window had been shot. She said there were bullet holes in the apartment’s walls as well. The renter of the apartment was not home at the time.

8:37 p.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a man said someone broke into his apartment and stole two TVs, along with their boxes and remotes.

Thursday, April 27

1:40 a.m. – 4000 block of E. Market St., police said the Speedway was robbed.

