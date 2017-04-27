WKBN 27 First News at 5 nominated for Daytime Newscast Emmy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big honor for the team here at WKBN 27 today.

The Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated WKBN 27 First News at 5 for a Daytime Newscast Emmy® award.

We submitted our coverage of the shooting and capture of Luis Cruz Ramos.

You’ll remember, he was a rape suspect who had a driving gun battle with police through several communities last year.

Our newscast is judged against other televisions stations in similar-sized cities across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

We’ll find out if we won on June 17 at an awards banquet in Cleveland.

WKBN was the only Youngstown station to win an Emmy® last year. WKBN 27 First News at Six was honored in the Evening Newscast category.