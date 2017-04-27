Youngstown, Warren men facing federal firearm charges

Duane Spagnola and Dwaylen Sellers are charged with being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men, from Youngstown and Warren, are facing federal firearms charges.

Duane E. Spagnola, 30, and  Dwaylen D. Sellers, 22, are charged with being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The indictments say Spagnola and Sellers had revolvers and ammunition despite past convictions that made their possession illegal.

Spagnola was convicted of attempted felonious assault in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in 2014, while Sellers was convicted of robbery in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas in 2016.

