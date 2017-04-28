Annual event in Youngstown marked by carrying of cross

Men's Rally in the Valley will be Saturday at the Covelli Centre, and it's expected to draw a large crowd

By Published:
Saturday afternoon, 5,000 to 6,000 men could be filling the Covelli Centre in Youngstown for the annual Men's Rally in the Valley. For years, this annual spiritual event began with the symbolic carrying of a cross.

Friday, church groups representing the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, Valley Christian Church and Ohio Valley Teen Challenge carried four crosses — one from each side of Youngstown — down to the Covelli Centre. The idea for this cross walking began five years ago when volunteers carried a simple two-by-four cross.

Then, the first and largest of these carved crosses was made and carried 18 miles from a church in Hermitage to Youngstown. The walk is roughly the same distance between the biblical cities of Jericho and Jerusalem.

That’s how the tradition began, according to organizer Skip Siefert.

“Let’s do it all four corners of the Earth, so in 2014, we brought it in from the north, 2015 from the east, 2016 up from the south. That south route was a two-day journey — 36 miles,” Siefert said.

Organizers say that 36-mile walk, which started in East Liverpool, represented the longest portion of the cross.

It will be taken today to New Wilmington for another 18-mile journey, beginning after midnight Saturday morning, back to the Covelli Centre.

