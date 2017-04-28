Boardman crime activity: Home Depot employee accused of theft scheme

Friday, April 21

9:05 p.m. – 7300 block of West Blvd., a 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after hitting a tree with her car. According to hospital staff, the woman smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to the accident. OVI charges are pending based on the results of a blood test.

Monday, April 24

9:16 a.m. – 7100 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported that someone tried to hit her son with a vehicle while they were in the parking lot of Christ’s Church.

3:21 p.m. – Market Street and W. Midlothian Boulevard, Cynthia Williams, 44, of Sharon, Pa., arrested on warrants and charged with obstructing official business. Robert Polojac, 48, of Sharon, Pa., charged with obstructing official business. Police said Williams and Polojac lied about Williams’ identity during a traffic stop because she had warrants for her arrest.

Tuesday, April 25

5:16 p.m. – address redacted from report, a woman told police that her boyfriend threatened to kill her and her dog and grabbed her by the ankle as she tried to get into the house. The woman said her dog then attacked the man, and he ran away. Police were unable to find him.

Wednesday, April 26

6:41 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Daryl Williams, Jr., 27, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence. A woman told police that Williams grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground in front of her young child. Police said Williams turned himself into police and gave officers his gun. Williams has a CCW permit.

11:21 a.m. – 4100 block of Market St., Animal Charity Humane Society reported that a bottle of Tramadol was missing from one of the animals’ cages. Police said a video showed someone who had been working at the time take the bottle out of the cage and hide it in her shirt.

11:25 a.m. – 7700 block of Market St., Hertz Rental Car reported that someone rented a car and didn’t return it. It was over ten weeks past due and the rental bill was $1,737. Attempts to contact the suspect failed.

12:05 p.m. – 4100 block of Market St., a man told police that he was robbed of his cell phone while sitting in the parking lot of Buckeye Wireless. The victim told police he didn’t remember what happened, although a witness said he saw a girl in the area who said, “Where you been? I’ve been callin’!” When the woman returned to her car, the witness said two men arrived and began assaulting the victim.

10:20 p.m. – Woodview Avenue near Market Street, Amy Niddel, 37, charged with OVI, failure to yield and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Police said Niddel was found with a glass pipe and bag containing a plastic bowl, tweezers, and white residue. According to a police report, Niddel told an officer that the drug items belonged to someone else but said, “I do smoke crack, but I didn’t tonight.”

11:41 p.m. – address redacted from report, J’Kelsey Berkley, 19, arrested and charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging. A man told police that Berkley punched him several times and keyed his car after another man called her phone and he answered it.

Thursday, April 27

1:44 a.m. – US-224, 39-year-old Moses Murphy, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI and OVI breath limits. An officer stopped Murphy, who was driving a vehicle with a missing front tire and only a rim. While pulling Murphy over, police said he hit a curb. He admitted to drinking and appeared shocked that his tire had been flat, saying he only noticed a “strange noise” when he was pulled over, according to a police report. Police said Murphy had driven the vehicle for two miles after the tire went flat. The officer said Murphy was cooperative and thanked the officer for pulling him over before a more serious accident occurred.

8:18 a.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., Diamond Richardson, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Richardson, an employee of Home Depot, was accused of theft offenses totaling $1,785. Another employee told police that Richardson was working at the register when a couple who was acting suspiciously went through with expensive merchandise from the store. The employee said Richardson scanned the items but then voided them, allowing the couple to leave without paying. An investigation showed Richardson did the same thing on April 17, according to a police report.

10:33 a.m. – 7400 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend stole $8,000 from her by canceling her credit card and then reissuing it to himself. Police said text messages from the suspect to the woman said, “I know, I’ll make things right and please don’t send me to jail.”

3:52 p.m. – Gertrude Ave., Tabitha Fitz-Patrick, 30, charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop. Police said Fitz-Patrick had Hydrocodone pills prescribed to two other people in her purse. Fitz-Patrick told police that they belonged to relatives and she didn’t realize that she put them in her purse before she left the house.

3:52 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., Steven Schaefer, 31, arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death. Schaefer is charged in connection to the death of Billie Beshara, who was found March 7 in a car parked behind Starbuck’s at US-224 and Tiffany Blvd. She had been reported missing for three days, but her death was ruled an accidental overdose.

6:49 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Corey Jones, 21, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police were called to Walgreens for a fight between a man and a woman in the parking lot. Police said Jones refused to give officers information, saying he didn’t need to talk to anyone and his girlfriend was pregnant and being emotional. The woman later told police that they did get into an argument over their relationship and Jones was holding her because she said she was going to sit on the ground and refuse to leave.

