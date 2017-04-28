Caregiver gets prison in connection to disabled Warren man’s stabbing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two caregivers have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a man with autism and mental disabilities last year.

Paula Lightning, 40, was found guilty of failing to provide care for a functionally impaired person and will serve six months in prison, the Tribune Chronicle reports.

In April of 2016, Lightning was taking care of her intellectually disabled client — Antone Hardy, who was 25 years old at the time — overnight. Police said she took him to 29-year-old Tiera Glover, who was at her own client’s residence in the 500 block of Federal Street NW.

Police said sometime during the night, Hardy went into the room of the other client — who has autism and mental disabilities — and stabbed him six times. The 24-year-old victim had stab wounds to his back, ribs, and arm.

Glover told police she heard screaming and saw Hardy run out the door. She rushed her client to the hospital.

Officers found Hardy at the corner of North Park Avenue and Forest Street NE later that night with a steak knife in his pocket, police said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Diane Barber told the Tribune Chronicle that Lightning was responsible for protecting the victim from Hardy.

Glover is also charged with failure to provide care for a functionally impaired person. The Tribune Chronicle reports that her trial is set to begin on June 26.

