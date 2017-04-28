Clyde W. Floor Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Clyde W. Floor, age 88, of Salem, died at 12:35 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 28, 1929 in New Castle Pennsylvania, son of the late Daniel and Mary Bell (French) Floor.

Clyde worked at General Motors for 25 years.

He liked the outdoors and doing yard work. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling.

He was a member of the Phillips Christian Church and the Salem Square Wheels Dance Club and enjoyed modern square dancing with his wife.

Clyde served in the United States Army during 1947 – 1948.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita (Bell) Floor, whom he married July 22, 1950; sons, Larry L. (Deborah) Floor of Elyria, Ohio, Steven A. (Marlene) Floor, of Salem and Robert W. (Karen) Floor, of Salem; a daughter, Marilyn K. (Carl) Kaiser of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandsons; five great-granddaughters, one great-great-granddaughter and a half-sister, Kathy Mansfield, of Sebring.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Seward and Dale Floor and a sister, Marie Ellen Steves.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Laughlin officiating.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



