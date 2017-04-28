Colleagues create scholarship in remembrance of late deputy coroner

Related Coverage Colleagues remember Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Joseph Ohr

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, family and friends said a final goodbye to Dr. Joseph Ohr.

Ohr worked as Mahoning County’s deputy coroner. He passed away last weekend after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 53-year-old touched the lives of many people that he met.

Those who worked with him at the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are setting up a memorial scholarship in his memory. It will be for forensic science majors at Youngstown State University, where Dr. Ohr taught part-time.

Coroner Investigator Ashley Cuba said Ohr had worked with the county since 2009, and his presence will be missed greatly.

“Dr. Ohr really stood for education,” she said. “He taught a lot of people with the time that he was here with us. He taught us everything we know as coroner investigators, and he taught us a lot about being a moralistic person as well. He took in a lot of students.”

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should be full-time students majoring in Forensic Science. Applicants must have at least a 3.4 GPA and must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form, as financial need will be considered.

The one-year scholarship can be renewed for a maximum of two years through the application and selection process, as long as the eligibility requirements are met. The scholarship, when combined with other financial assistance, will not exceed the cost of full tuition, books and supplies.

Applicants will be selected by the YSU Foundation in conjunction with the Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences Department and the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid at YSU.

Memorial gifts may be made to the scholarship, payable to the “YSU Foundation” and by writing “Dr. Joseph Ohr” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the foundation at YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Cash donations will also be accepted at the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office, located at 345 Oak Hill Avenue, Suite 320, in Youngstown.