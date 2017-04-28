Digital organ donor wall at St. E’s honors final acts of charity

The Mahoning Valley was the leader in organ donation through Lifebanc last year

Organ Donor Wall at St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown unveiled an Organ Donor Wall of Honor on Friday.

One of the biggest financial contributions for the wall came from Tish Traficant, whose husband, former Congressman Jim Traficant, was an organ donor.

The digital display will be updated regularly to recognize those people who gave the gift of life to someone as their final act of charity.

“They may see the names of someone they know, someone they recognize, and recognize that ‘Wow, this is something that I can do, too,'” said Don Koenig, with Mercy Health. “It’s through that educational effort that we help increase the number of donations every year and as you heard us say, one donation can save up to eight lives.”

There are 79,000 people across the country on the active waiting list for an organ donation.

