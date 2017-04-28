Dollar Tree employee reports shoplifter threatened to stab her

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee of the Dollar Tree in Warren said a man threatened to stab her when she tried to stop him from shoplifting.

The woman called police on Thursday afternoon.

She said a man that she recognized from a previous incident filled a large toilet paper box with household items and tried to leave without paying. She said she was waiting by the front door and tried to block him from leaving when he put his hand in his pocket and said, “I’ll stab you.”

The employee said she moved out of his way and he went toward the plaza on Southern Boulevard, where there was a tan-covered Chevy Trailblazer with two other men. She said while the shoplifter was leaving, the bottom of the box he was carrying started to give out, at which point he dropped all of the items and left.

She was able to get all of the stolen items back, according to a police report.

The man was described as an older white man, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt with “Levi’s” written on the front in red writing. He walked with a limp.