Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg enjoys family dinner in Newton Falls

The Moores welcomed Mark Zuckerberg into their Newton Falls home for a meal

Mark Zuckerberg stops in Newton Falls for dinner.
Courtesy: Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped in Newton Falls for dinner Friday night.

Dan and Lisa Moore welcomed him into their home for a meal.

Zuckerberg said it was delicious and he appreciated their hospitality.

Earlier in the day, he spoke with Muslim students at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He said most of them were immigrants and told him about their experiences in violent war zones.

Zuckerberg also stopped at the Ford Rouge Plant outside Detroit, even pitching in on the assembly line.



