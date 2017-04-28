Final participant in sports memorabilia fraud ring sentenced

Craig McCormick was sentenced to three years in jail and five years of probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The final man charged for his role in a multi-million dollar fake sports memorabilia scam was sentenced Friday.

Craig McCormick was sentenced to three years in jail and five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty to theft, money laundering and fraud in February.

Prosecutors say McCormick was one of a half-dozen people accused of selling sports equipment with fake signatures on Ebay. Prosecutors said the group sold items to close to 20,000 people, making more than $1 million.

He read a letter before he was sentenced Friday, apologizing for his actions.

“Again, I cannot apologize enough for the harm I’ve done, but I can honestly say, I plan to live each and every day to make up for it,” he said.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Ralph Rivera said it is a sigh of relief to close the investigation on the sports memorabilia ring.

Earlier this month, the leader of the ring, Cliff Panezich, was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the crime.

