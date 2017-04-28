Joseph Getway Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Joseph Getway, 77, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2017 at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Joseph was born on July 26, 1939 son of John and Julia (Getway) Montich in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Mercyhurst Police Academy.

Joseph was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army for two tours of duty.

He worked for the Sharpsville Police Department as a policeman and later as security guard for Buhl Park.

On July 25, 1964, he married the late Julia Getway, who passed away March 9, 2017.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Joe was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as president in 1984, 1987, 1990 and as vice president 1986 and 1989. He became a life member on May 6, 1998.

Joe was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

Joe is survived by his three daughters, Victoria (Wayne) Rust, Kathleen (Michael) VanHorn and Barbara (Richard) Shelhamer; two sons, David (Irene) Getway and Joseph (Bethany) Getway and nine grandchildren, Amanda Getway, Courtney Getway, Samantha VanHorn, Joshua VanHorn, Edwin VanHorn, Jessica Rust, Jacob Rust, Sydney Getway and Ira Getway. Also surviving is his dog, Zack.

He was preceded in death by father, John Montich; mother, Julia Montich and wife, Julia Getway.

Friends may call Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Friends are encouraged to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. before Mass.

Full military honors will be offered following Mass.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148 or St. Paul Homes, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125, in memory of Joe.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



