Judges seal warrants related to arrest of ‘Bachelor’ star

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Judges are sealing warrants that let police obtain blood and urine samples from “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules and to enter his home after a fatal Iowa crash.

Two orders released Friday say the release of warrant materials could jeopardize the investigation into Monday’s accident and undermine Soules’ right to a fair trial.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident after his truck rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher. Authorities say he called 911 and sought help for Mosher before leaving for his Arlington home, where he declined to answer the door until officers obtained a warrant.

Judges approved warrants allowing officers to search Soules’ home, a red truck, and to obtain blood and urine specimens. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.