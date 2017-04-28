Julia E. (Kume) Yokes Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Julia E. (Kume) Yokes, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

She was born January 20, 1925 in Premier, West Virginia, the daughter of Steve and Theresa (Vargo) Kume. She was the fifth of her parent’s eight children.

Julia met the love of her life, Donald, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. They married on May 4, 1946 and settled in Andover, Ohio, where they raised their three children, Donnie, Pat and Donna at their home on Rt. 6.

Julia was an at home mom until 1966 when she went to work for Namco Controls in Jefferson and then retired from Andover Industries in 1987.

Julia attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover until her health no longer permitted her to.

She was well known for her love of the Cleveland Indians, Hungarian cooking and baking, canning and polka music and dancing. She had a special love of her family, a generous heart and a friendly smile.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald R. Yokes, Sr., on May 19, 1984; her son, Donald R. Yokes, Jr. on August 17, 2006; her four sisters, Ethel Lewis, Margaret Violette Uhrin, Katherine Daniels and Goldie Lipinsky and her three brothers, Steve Kume, John “Mike” Kume and Joe “Alex” Kume.

She is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Robert) Pelton of Andover and Pat (Dominick) Marino of Cary, North Carolina; her three grandchildren, David, Valerie and Kim and her four great-grandchildren, Michael, Mikayla, Gabby and Andy.

Julia’s family would like to give a heartfelt thanks and much gratitude to Dr. Dann Ganzhorn and the Hospice of the Western Reserve team. Also a special thanks to Doris Simon, Beulah Doll, Shirley Stubs, Adela Harmon and Carla Weese for their devoted friendship and care given to Julia.

Just know you can use any measure when speaking of a person’s “success”. You can measure it in fancy homes, expensive cars or dresses but the measure of real success is the one you cannot spend. It is the way your family describes you when they’re talking to a friend. Julia excelled in “success”.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 S. Main St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in West Andover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here