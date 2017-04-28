Mabel R. Bancroft Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, for Mabel R. Bancroft, age 85, of Hubbard, who

passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Mabel was born November 13, 1931 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James A. & Ruth E. Hackett McGinnis.

She was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mabel was a lifelong member of Corner House Christian Church since 1941. She was the church secretary for many years, a Sunday school teacher for the past 70 years and co-director of Happy Wanderers Senior Group since 1990 to the present.

She also had been a long time member of the sewing guild.

Mabel loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Charles D. Bancroft, whom she married April 13, 1957, passed away April 7, 2015.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her sons, Tim (Cydnee) Bancroft of Canton, Ohio, Tom Bancroft of Eaton Rapids, Michigan and John (Lora) Bancroft of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Seth (Shannon Mariner) Bancroft, Nic (Kristen) Bancroft, Keith (Allison) Bancroft, Cris (Kayla) Bancroft, Amanda (Dan) Parson, Rachel (Joey) Waltemire and Natalie Bancroft and her five great-grandchildren, Lexie, Lena, Lucy, Isaac and Colton.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be calling hours on Monday, May 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 2 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., both at Corner House Christian Church.

Mabel will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Corner House Christian Church Building Fund, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Friends may express condolences to the family online at www.stewart-kyle.com.



