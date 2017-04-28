Man charged in connection to woman’s overdose death in Boardman

The body of Billie Beshara was found March 7 inside an SUV parked at the Starbucks off of Route 224 in Boardman

Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Starbucks in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found inside an SUV parked at the Starbucks in Boardman.

Steven Schaefer, 34, of Boardman, was charged with abuse of a corpse and failure to report a crime – both are misdemeanors.

Billie J. Beshara, Youngstown, Ohio - obitThe body of Billie Beshara was found March 7 behind the coffee shop located on Route 224 and Tiffany South. She had been reported missing for three days.

Beshara’s death was ruled an accidental overdose. 

Schaefer is scheduled to appear in court June 13.

