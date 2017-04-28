Mercer County students compete in driving competition

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – High school students will be out of the classroom soon and on the road for summer break. To get ready for the summer driving season, Mercer County students put their skills to the test during a Teen Driving Competition at Thiel College.

The students are tested on their safe driving skills by driving through an obstacle course and asked to perform some tasks such as pulling up to a mailbox.

Students competed for cash and prizes, including scholarships.

Students selected for the competition had to have a clean driving record with no accidents or tickets for one year.

Course instructor Dale Knox leads the students through the course, teaching them about blind spots, defensive driving, and how to avoid collisions. Points are deducted if maneuverability isn’t just right.

“I thought it was going to be easier than it was,” said Dakota Newton, senior at Mercer County High School.

Senior Damien Lowe said he has always been a cautious driver, so he had a strategy going into the course.

“I wanted to go slow so I could take my time and really get through the course the right way,” Lowe said.

Another part of the course teaches students about sharing the road with commercial vehicles like delivery trucks and tractor-trailers. Students were able to sit in a cab of a semi to get perspective on what truck drivers see when they are driving.

“You can’t see anything from up there. So if a truck driver cuts you off, he just didn’t see you,” Newton said.

According to the Centers for Disease Controls says six teens die every day in car accidents. In 2015, more than 3,800 people died in large truck accidents – 69 percent of those people were in a smaller car.