OVI checkpoint scheduled Saturday in Mahoning County

Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be held in Mahoning County on Saturday.

The aim is to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

Support in operating the upcoming sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols will be provided by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities and Mahoning County EMA.

