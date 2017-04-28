Parents awarded at Youngstown City Schools event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 300 parents in Youngstown City Schools were honored Friday by the school district.

The Parent Conference is now in its 11th year.

Each teacher in the school district was able to nominate a parent who goes above and beyond to be involved in the classroom.

East High School parent Michael Johnson was at the event and said it’s important to stand behind the kids.

“Help them out when they fall or when they lose track. Just stay in their corner when they need you to be,” Johnson said.

In the future, the district hopes to invite even more parents to the event.