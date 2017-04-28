Penguins’ Hagelin a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Caps

Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven second-round series 1-0.

By Published: Updated:
Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) – Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan says Hagelin has progressed far enough in his recovery from a lower-body injury to be an option to play for the first time since March 10. Hagelin took part in a full-contact practice Friday, opening the door for the speedy winger’s return.

Hagelin called it a “step in the right direction” but it’s difficult to determine if he’ll feel good enough to play.

Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven second-round series 1-0.

If Hagelin is cleared to return, Sullivan says it’ll be a difficult decision who comes out. He says Conor Sheary was not at his best in Game 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s