Youngstown State’s Rivers gets call to the NFL from Patriots

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WKBN)-A dream has come true for a Youngstown State Penguin Friday night as Derek Rivers becomes the first YSU player in over a decade to get drafted, being selected with the 83rd overall pick in the 3rd-round.

Rivers is the first YSU football player to go in the NFL Draft in 19 years. He becomes the 17th Penguin to be drafted and 2nd highest in school history.

Rivers ended his Penguins career a two-time All-American, the all-time leader in sacks with 41, 19 more than the previous record. In his senior year, he led the team with 14 and was top ten in that stat nationally in the FCS.

In 49 career games with the Penguins, Rivers racked up 173 tackles and 8 fumble recoveries.

New England travels to Pittsburgh in Week 15 to play the Steelers.