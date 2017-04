MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-80, about 14 miles east of the Ohio border.

One lane westbound is shut down.

The tanker was hauling some type of waste water.

Dispatchers are reporting one person is trapped in the truck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.