Storm Team 27: Dry today, wet this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING Cooler Friday with some sun and scattered clouds. Most of the day looks dry with only a small risk for an isolated sprinkle or shower toward evening. More rain moves in Saturday overnight with showers or thunderstorms this weekend. The weekend will start cool and then warm back up into the 80’s on Sunday.

Cooling back off through the middle of next week.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Scattered clouds.

High: 71

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight. (70%)

Low: 56

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 70 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 73 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 56 Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a light shower. (20%)

High: 62 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 42

Friday: Chance for showers. (405)

High: 56 Low: 45

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.